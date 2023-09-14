Which Hall of Famers played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 14

The Orioles franchise is one of the oldest and most respected in the league. Since moving to Baltimore in 1954, the team won three World Series and fielded several of the game's greatest players.

In the latest edition of the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, baseball fans were asked to name former O's players that reached Cooperstown.

The grid allows for players who played with the franchise before their move to Maryland and their switch to the Orioles name.

There are 34 correct answers, and while some names immediately come to mind, it is always better for the game to come up with a rare answer. Infielders Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer are some of the obvious choices, but there are 31 other correct picks.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 14: Which Hall of Famers played for the Orioles?

Lefty slugger Jim Thome would have been an acceptable answer. The five-time All-Star was known for his power and went on to hit 612 home runs and 1,699 RBIs over a 22-year MLB career. He played his final season in Baltimore before retiring.

Maryland native Harold Baines would have been another great choice. Baines had a successful 22-year career with five different MLB teams. He was a six-time All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 1976, Reggie Jackson spent a year with the Orioles before his highly publicized move to the New York Yankees.

Hoyt Wilhelm was regarded as one of the league's most dangerous pitchers during his heyday. He was selected to the All-Star Game on eight different occasions and was a member of the 1954 New York Giants World Series winning team.

Satchel Page spent two seasons with the organization when they were in St. Louis. He became a member of the prestigious Hall of Fame club in 1971.

Outfielder Vladimir Guerrero was known for his success with the Montreal Expos and Los Angeles Angels, but he finished his career after spending the 2011 season in Baltimore.

Willard Brown, Frank Robinson, Roberto Alomar, George Kell, Eddie Murray and Tim Raines are some of the other correct answers.

For a full list of the Orioles' Hall of Fame players, fans can visit Baseball Reference.