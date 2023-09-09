Which Hall of Famers have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

It is hard for MLB players to win a Gold Glove Award. It is even harder to win a Gold Glove and make it all the way to Cooperstown.

In the latest edition of the Immaculate Grid, fans were asked to name a former Hall of Fame player that has won at least one Gold Glove. There are 51 total players of that has achieved the feat in the history of the MLB.

The purpose of the popular Immaculate Grid, however, is not just to pick a correct answer, but to find a rare and unfamilar answer.

Derek Jeter and Ken Griffey Jr. are two of the obvious choices that come to mind but there are 49 other names that may be harder to remember.

Catcher Ivan Rodriguez of the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez would have been one acceptable answer. The catcher played 21 seasons in the majors with six different organizations and won a World Series in 2003. He was regarded as one of the most defensively sound backstops in the game's history.

Rodriguez was one of several former New York Yankees players to be inducted in the Hall of Fame and win a Gold Glove. Mickey Mantle, Joe Torre, Rickey Henderson and Dave Winfield would have been good answers.

Former Chicago Cubs shortstop Ernie Banks, who won back-to-back NL MVP awards in 1958 and 1959, also won a Gold Glove in 1960.

Cincinnati Reds star Johnny Bench (regarded as the greatest catcher of all-time) won 10 Gold Gloves 1968-1977.

For some of the older fans, Nellie Fox would have been a great shout. The inflielder made his MLB debut in 1947 and had an impressive 19-year career predominanlty with the Chicago White Sox. He won three Gold Glove Awards and was a 15-time All-Star.

A pick many fans may have missed out on was pitcher Gred Maddux. People tend to forget the pitchers when it comes to an award for outstanding fielding, but Maddux won an incredible 18 Gold Gloves over a 23 year career.

Scott Rolen, who was recently inducted, won eight Gold Glove Awards.

Fans looking for a really rare answer could have gone with Alan Trammell or Phil Niekro.

Fans can go online to get a full list of all the 51 MLB players, but these are some of the big names.