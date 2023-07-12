Which houses does Alex Rodriguez own? A tour through the real estate holdings of MLB legend

Some love him, some hate him, but you cannot deny the fact that Alex Rodriguez has been on of baseball's primary ambassador throughout the 21st century.

A three-time MVP Award winner, a mere mention of his name invites controversy. A-Rod led the MLB in home runs and total run five times each, and was instrumental in leading the New York Yankees to World Series glory in 2009.

Despite his freakish ability, Rodriguez was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season following revelations of his role in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drugs scandal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his retirement from the New York Yankees in 2016, Rodriguez has had difficulty gaining admittance to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Coming short on both the 2021 and 2022 ballots, many cite his PED history as a potential damaging factor.

Despite not having made it to Cooperstown, A-Rod has kept himself very busy in his retirement. A current Fox Sports analyst, Rodriguez has also appeared as a guest on NBC's Shark Tank, and also purchased a minority share in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

Piero Salussolia @PSalussolia Pop star/actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez bought a mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach, according to sources familiar with the deal. The MLS listing for 13 Star Island Drive says it recently closed for $32.5 million. Pop star/actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez bought a mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach, according to sources familiar with the deal. The MLS listing for 13 Star Island Drive says it recently closed for $32.5 million. https://t.co/K9MtFEcZuy

"Pop star/actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez bought a mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach, according to sources familiar with the deal. The MLS listing for 13 Star Island Drive says it recently closed for $32.5 million." - Piero Salussolia

Although active everywhere, Alex Rodriguez lives primarly in Coral Gables, Florida. A divorced father of two, A-Rod purchased the property in 2013, and used a team of engineers and architects to build the 11,000 square foot site. Additionally, A-Rod also co-owns a $32.5 million Miami Beach Mansion, that he bought with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, before the pair ended their relationship in 2021.

A native of the Miami area, A-Rod likes to stay close to where it began. That has not, however, stopped him from acquiring some other real estate. In late 2021, he bought a 3-bed, 3-bath corner apartment overlooking Central Park in New York City for $9.9 million. In 2018, he bought a luxury Park Avenue apartment for $17.5 million with J-Lo, before selling it after the split. He also sold a 3,100 square foot home in Bay Point, Miami in late 2021.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez bought this $15.3 million Park Avenue apartment:" - Architectural Digest

Alex Rodriguez is the personification of post-career glamor

Many moons have passed since Rodriguez made his MLB debut as an 18-year old for the 1994 Seattle Mariners. Now an international celebrity, A-Rod's real estate pursuits only back up what we already know: the man has some serious style.

Poll : 0 votes