Which Houston Astros have also played for LA Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

On July 11, MLB Immaculate Grid posted their 100th grid. In honor of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Each day, baseball fans are asked to complete some fun brain-testing puzzles for the game.

In addition to being a special edition of the Grid, it was announced just hours ago that Baseball Reference, the premier baseball statistics database, has acquired the game.

The nine squadrons usually include five teams and a statistic. It is up to the player to list as many players as possible who fit the given criteria.

On July 11, MLB Immaculate Grid had the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers on one side, with the Houston Astros and New York Mets occupying the other axis. Finally, the hint on the third column asked players to name a player with 200 or more hits in a season.

Jaden Daly @jadendaly Officially 1-for-1 in the @baseball_ref era of immaculate grid. Probably could have gone lower than a 116 rarity score but I went for the layup with Greinke and wasn’t sure of another 200-hit guy besides J-Roll. Loved how I was able to play the Yankee row. Officially 1-for-1 in the @baseball_ref era of immaculate grid. Probably could have gone lower than a 116 rarity score but I went for the layup with Greinke and wasn’t sure of another 200-hit guy besides J-Roll. Loved how I was able to play the Yankee row. https://t.co/gN9o6Vu5gh

"Officially 1-for-1 in the @baseballref era of immaculate grid. Probably could have gone lower than a 116 rarity score but I went for the layup with Greinke and wasn’t sure of another 200-hit guy besides J-Roll. Loved how I was able to play the Yankee row." - Jaden Daly

Pitcher Zach Greinke was listed by most players as to fill the slot reserved for a player who has suited up for both the Houston Astros and LA Dodgers. Greinke, 39, has been pitching in the MLB since 2004.

However, just like every other Immaculate Grid game, there are some other choices. In total, 90 players have suited up for both teams. While the vast majority are not known to most MLB fans, some will be kicking themselves for not remembering others.

Current Dodger and NL All-Star JD Martinez played on the Astros between 2011 and 2013, hitting .251/.300/.387 with 24 home runs and 126 RBIs during his three seasons. Martinez currently has 22 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

RobnCypress @robncypress This day in Astros history:

2014-Astros waived JD Martinez after 3 frustrating yrs. He then went on to have an average OPS+ of 149 next 5 yrs.



2007-MLB told Craig Biggio he could no longer wear his Sunshine Kids pin on his cap (rescinded a week later).



This day in Astros history:2014-Astros waived JD Martinez after 3 frustrating yrs. He then went on to have an average OPS+ of 149 next 5 yrs.2007-MLB told Craig Biggio he could no longer wear his Sunshine Kids pin on his cap (rescinded a week later). https://t.co/SuIx4iXZRO

"This day in Astros history: 2014-Astros waived JD Martinez after 3 frustrating yrs. He then went on to have an average OPS+ of 149 next 5 yrs." - RobnCypress

Catcher and right fielder Joe Ferguson had rewarding careers with both teams throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s. Ferguson hit .243 with 23 home runs for the Astros between 1977 and 1978. His stint with the Astros came in the midst of his 11 years with the Dodgers.

Other players that can be used by Immaculate Grid users include MVP finalist Enos Cabell, Bob Aspromonte, Jerry Reuss, and former LA Dodgers strikeout leader Don Sutton.

Immaculate Grid is a great way for fans to test knowledge of baseball history

Without this simple, yet exciting tool, many names would be lost to history forever. Now that it is owned by Baseball Reference, expect even more good stuff to emanate from the Grid in the near future.

