Which Houston Astros have also played for Philadelphia Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball enthusiasts and puzzle lovers alike are eagerly awaiting the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 11, which promises to ignite excitement once again.

This beloved game has captivated fans with its unique challenges, and this particular puzzle introduces a captivating twist by focusing on players who have donned both the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies jerseys.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the puzzle demands meticulous attention as participants seek to identify the intersecting players.

Successfully conquering this task requires a deep knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player careers.

The puzzle's core challenge lies in uncovering the connections between these two storied franchises.

Astros and Phillies fans will be tasked with recalling players who have had the unique distinction of representing both teams.

Roy Oswalt: The former ace pitcher spent the majority of his career with the Astros before joining the Phillies in 2010.

Billy Wagner: Known for his electric fastball, Wagner played for the Astros from 1995 to 2003 before being traded to the Phillies.

Brad Lidge: Lidge, a dominant closer, began his career with the Astros and later joined the Phillies, where he played a key role in their 2008 World Series championship.

Hunter Pence: Pence played for the Astros from 2007 to 2011 before being traded to the Phillies during the 2011 season.

Charlie Morton: Morton pitched for the Astros from 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, he played the 2016 season with the Phillies.

Other players who have played for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies

Mark Portugal: Portugal pitched for the Astros from 1989 to 1993. He joined the Phillies in 1997.

Pete Incaviglia: Incaviglia played for the Astros in 1992 and later joined the Phillies for the 1993 and 1994 seasons.

