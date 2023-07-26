Which Kansas City Royals have also played for Houston Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 26 features a square for the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros. Participants are required to identify players who have played for both teams.

It is quite challenging but in fact, there have been 74 players who have proudly donned both jerseys. There are several good answers to choose from, here are a few examples for today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros players for MLB Immaculate Grid

The first name that comes to mind is Zach Greinke. He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2004.

His exceptional performances on the mound instantly caught the attention of many, showcasing his broad repertoire of pitches and impeccable command. Such early career brilliance culminated in the prestigious American League Cy Young Award in 2009.

Over 19 years, Greinke has graced the rosters of various teams, including the Houston Astros before returning to the Royals last year. Garnering six All-Star call-ups, the 39-year-old has earned widespread recognition as one of the finest pitchers of his generation.

Carlos Beltrán is another excellent choice for today's MLB Immaculate Grid. The Puerto Rican played for both franchises, making his major league debut with the Royals in 1998.

Carlos Beltran played for both the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros

The following year, he won the AL Rookie of the Year award. He went on to join the Astros twice, first in 2004 and then again in 2017 - winning the World Series crown in his second spell with the club. He earned nine All-Star appearances.

Here are some other examples:

Josh Anderson

Rick Ankiel

Nori Aoki

Paul Bako

Sean Berry

Buddy Biancalana

Pat Borders

Jason Bourgeois

Tim Byrdak

Floyd Bannister

Bruce Chen

Terry Clark

Frank DiPino

Octavio Dotel

Brandon Duckworth

Scott Elarton

Kyle Farnsworth

Jeff Fulchino