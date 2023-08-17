Which Mariners players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners have shared a total of 79 players throughout history. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 17 has players guessing from this list. With an accuracy rate of just 39%, let’s take a look at some of the options available.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which Mariners players have also played for the Braves?

Miguel Batista, a pitcher knwon for his versatility, had stints with both the Mariners and the Braves. During his time with the Mariners from 2007 to 2009, Batista showcased his skill as a starter and reliever. He contributed a solid performance in the bullpen, recording 69 saves for the Braves from 2004 to 2006. Batista’s ability to adapt to different roles made him extremelly valuable for both teams.

The knuckleballer R.A. Dickey had a brief but impactful stay with the Mariners in 2008. However, he truly made a name for himself during his time with the Braves in 2017. Dickey’s mastery of the elusive knuckleball led to a late-career resurgence, earning him a National League Cy Young Award in 2012 with the New York Mets.

Ken Griffey Jr., one of the most iconic players in baseball history, started his career with the Mariners and later made a triumphant return to the team in 2009. However, his time with the Braves in 2008-2009 showcased a veteran Griffey providing leadership and a strong presence in the clubhouse. Griffey’s contributions to both teams extended far beyond his on-field performance.

Outfielder Cameron Maybin added a burst of speed and energy to both the Mariners and the Braves. His tenure with the Mariners in 2018 was short, but his earlier stint with the Braves from 2015 to 2016 showcased his dynamic playstyle. Known for his base-stealing prowess ans solid defensive skills, Maybin’s contributions on the field provided a boost for both teams.

Many other players have had played for the Mariners and the Braves in their careers, most notably Robinson Canó, who also happens to be the most popular answer from MLB Immaculate Grid players. Other players include Roberto Kelly, Tommy LaStella, Mike Ford, and Derek Lowe.