Which Mariners players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

On August 17, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared as members of both the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins throughout their MLB careers.

Released daily, the Immaculate Grid is an online baseball quiz game. The 3 x 3 grid comes with six clues intended to help users populate all nine squares. Hints usually consist of team names, though statistical achievements are sometimes used as a criteria.

While several players have played for both teams, Immaculate Grid only needs one name. Let's take a look at some potential answers to ensure your grid streak keeps rolling.

Like many other Grid puzzles, MLB vet Nelson Cruz is making an appearance. At 43, Cruz is one of the oldest hitters in MLB, and despite dealing with injuries, continues to produce for his team, the San Diego Padres. In 2014, the Dominican inked a four-year, $57 million deal with the Mariners. In 2017, he hit 39 home runs and a league-best 119 RBIs to capture the second Silver Slugger of his career. Cruz then joined the Twins from 2019 to 2020, hitting .308/.394/.626 with 57 home runs and 141 RBIs over 173 games.

"Nelson Cruz turns 43 today. His 3 seasons in Twins Territory were by far the best of his career when he hit .304/.386/.598 with a 162 OPS+." - Jeff

Pitcher Eddie Guardado spent a lot of time on the Minnesota Twins. He made his debut for the team in 1993 after being drafted three years earlier. "Everyday Eddie" played for the Twins for the next decade, and led the league in appearances in 1996. Guardado became eligible for today's Immaculate Grid after spending two seasons with the Mariners between 2004 and 2006. His 908 MLB appearances places him 23rd on the all-time appearance leaderboard.

Pitcher Paul Abbot was taken in the 3rd round by the Twins in 1985, but did not see big-league action until 1990. After putting up forgettable stats for the next three seasons, the 1991 World Series winner took a long hiatus from baseball. After returning as a Seattle Mariner in 1998, he spent five seasons there. His .679 winning percentage as a Mariner puts him near the top of the all-time franchise leaderboard in the category. He was also part of the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who tied the MLB record for single season wins with 116 of them.

"Paul Abbott" - Brian Joseph

The final Grid answer that we will be profiling today is RA Dickey. Dickey would go on to win the 2012 Cy Young as a member of the New York Mets, and become one of the most prolific knuckleballers ever. However, his MLB beginnings were humble. Between 2008 and 2009, Dickey was released by both teams, and led the MLB in wild pitches as a member of the 2009 Twins