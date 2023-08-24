Which Mariners players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

One of the intersections of the August 24 MLB Immaculate Grid pairs the Seattle Mariners with the ‘30+ SB’ milestone.

Fans aiming for an ‘immaculate’ score will need to name one Mariner, current or former, who has stolen base 30 times or more during a season.

Only 15 players in Mariners history have accomplished this feat, some of them even doing so multiple times.

Fortunately, this article is here to guide you through a few of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24: Which Mariners players have recorded 30+ SB in a season?

We cannot begin this discussion without speaking of Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki. A master of base thievery, Suzuki stole 509 bases during his illustrious career. He stole more than 30 bases in 11 of his 13 seasons with the Mariners.

Suzuki will one day have his rightful place among the Cooperstown greats, and one player with similar ambitions, and who Suzuki is a big fan of, is Julio Rodríguez. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has stolen 34 bases already this year, and thus qualifies for this intersection.

J-Rod is a true master of his craft, but so is A-Rod. Alex Rodriguez stole 46 bases as a Mariner during the 1998 season.

Other possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Mallex Smith (2019 - 46 SB)

Dee Strange-Gordon (2018 - 30 SB)

Chone Figgins (2010 - 42 SB)

Mike Cameron (2002 - 31 SB)

Mark McLemore (2001 - 39 SB)

Rickey Henderson (2000 - 30 SB)

Brian Hunter (1999 - 44 SB)

Harold Reynolds (1987 - 60 SB)

Julio Cruz (1978 - 59 SB)

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.