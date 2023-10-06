Which Mariners players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 6 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Seattle Mariners player has won the Gold Glove award.

The most recent Seattle players to claim the honor are JP Crawford and Evan White. Both won the Gold Glove award in 2020.

Crawford joined the Mariners in 2019 after playing two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The shortstop finished the 2023 season with 142 hits and 19 home runs in 534 at-bats

Meanwhile, White won the Gold Glove award in his first season with Seattle. However, the baseman has been dealing with several injuries of late and hasn't played in the league since 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 6: Other Mariners players who have won the Gold Glove award

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 6

Kyle Seager

Seager played his entire MLB career with the Seattle Mariners from 2011 to 2021. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2014 and also earned All-Star honors that year.

Across 11 years with the Mariners, Seager hit 242 home runs and had a batting average of .251.

Franklin Gutierrez

Gutierrez had two separate stints with the Mariners. He played with them from 2009 to 2013 and from 2015 to 2016.

Gutierrez won the Gold Glove award in 2010. He also played for the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers during his career in the Majors.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.