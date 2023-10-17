Which Marlins players have also played for the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 198th puzzle on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score daily.

On Tuesday, one grid requires fans to guess which Miami Marlins player has also donned the jersey for the Houston Astros. Interestingly, there are 59 players to choose from.

One player who has recently played for both teams is Yuli Gurriel.

Gurriel played seven seasons with the Houston Astros from 2016 to 2022. He played 421 games and hit 94 home runs. The baseman also helped the Astros win two World Series titles.

In 2023, Gurriel joined the Miami Marlins. He has hit four home runs in 108 appearances for them so far.

Gurriel was the AL Batting Champion and won the Gold Glove Award in 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 17: Other Marlins players who have also played for the Astros

Chris Johnson

Johnson played four seasons with the Houston Astros from 2009 to 2012. He hit 26 home runs in 304 games for them.

In 2016, he joined the Miami Marlins for one season. The baseman recorded five home runs in 113 games for them.

Reggie Abercrombie

Abercrombie played two seasons with the Marlins from 2006 to 2007. He smashed seven home runs in 146 appearances for them.

In 2008, Abercrombie joined the Astros on a one-year deal. During his time in Houston, he hit two home runs in 34 games.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.