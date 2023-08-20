Which Marlins players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20 

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 20 is tasking players with naming an MLB star who played at least one game for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays. In order to complete the grid, you will need to know players who qualify, and fortunately, there are plenty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One that comes to mind is Brad Hand. The veteran reliever spent the 2011-2015 seasons with the Marlins and was on the Blue Jays during the 2021 season. He makes for an excellent answer, one that just 2% of people had used at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20: Which Marlins players have also played for the Blue Jays?

Others include:

AJ Burnett (2006-2008 with TOR, 1998-2005 with MIA)

Adam Cimber (2021 to present with TOR, 2021 with MIA)

Edwin Jackson (2019 with TOR, 2016 with MIA)

Jose Reyes (2013-2015 with TOR, 2012 with MIA)

Sergio Romo (2022 with TOR, 2019 with MIA)

Jonathan Villar (spent time in 2020 with both teams)

DeWayne Wise (200-2011 with TOR, 2011 with MIA)

Curtis Granderson is another good answer. The longtime veteran played most notably for the Yankees, but he also played for the Blue Jays in 2018 and joined the Marlins in 2019.

Curtis Granderson played for the Marlins and Blue Jays

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, the database they have features every single player who ever suited up for two such teams. In this case, that would be the Marlins and Blue Jays.