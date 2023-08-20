Which Marlins players have recorded a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between the Miami Marlins and having a .300 average for one's career. This is a pretty rare feat, and it also makes for an interesting section. These players didn't have to spend their entire careers with the Marlins to qualify.

One player that did have a career average of .300 and spent time with the Marlins is the legendary Ichiro Suzuki. He's more known for being a Mariner, but he played in Miami and thus, he qualifies. At the time of writing, Suzuki was used by just 23% of people.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Marlins players have recorded a .300+ career batting average?

Another player that would work here is Miguel Cabrera. The legendary Detroit Tigers star began his career with the Marlins and currently sports a .307 average. He has been used by 46% of people at the time of writing, though.

Miguel Cabrera played for the Marlins

Not many people have achieved this illustrious feat for their careers unfortunately. Even fewer of them have suited up for the Marlins, who are an admittedly young baseball team.

That makes this prompt pretty difficult to complete, let alone get a strong rarity score. Be sure to check Baseball Reference, as they have a database of every player with a career average of higher than .300.