Which Mets pitchers have had 300+ wins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 15 is out and it involves a cross between pitchers who have played for the New York Mets and have 300+ wins in their career.

The New York Mets were formed in 1962 after the National League was left with no representatives from New York after the Dodgers and Giants moved to LA and San Francisco respectively. The name Mets was given in reference to an earlier team in the American Association who called themselves the New York Metropolitans.

They have won the World Series twice in 1969 and 1986 and the NL pennant five times with their latest coming in 2015. They are currently the club with the biggest payroll in the MLB.

Throughout history, few legendary pitchers have played for the franchise. Here is a look at the select few who reached more than 300 wins in their careers.

The most popular guess would likely be legendary pitcher Tom Seaver who played for the New York Mets for 11 straight years from 1967 to 1977 and had another short stint in 1983. He had a decorated spell with the club, getting selected as an All-Star in all seasons in his first stint, except 1974.

Seaver was a three-time NL Cy Young winner. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame and his jersey #41 was also retired. Notably, he was inducted into Cooperstown with a high 98.84% ballot. After his death in 2020, the franchise unveiled a statue in front of Citi Field in his honor.

Only one player got their 300th career win while at the New York Mets

The only player to get the 300th win of their career while at the New York Mets was Tom Glavine, who had an overall 305 wins in his career. He is widely regarded as an Atlanta Braves legend but had a quiet four-year spell with the Mets in the early 2000s.

