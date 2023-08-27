Which Mets pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Aug. 27 edition of the game requires fans to guess which New York Mets pitcher has recorded more than 20 wins in a season.

Interestingly, there have been only four Mets players who have managed the feat. One of the more prominent players to tick both categories is the late Tom Seaver.

Seaver crossed 20 wins thrice during his time with the New York Mets. He recorded 25 wins in 1969, 22 wins in 1975 and 21 wins in 1972.

The pitcher helped the Mets win the World Series in 1969. He also earned 12 All-Star honors and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

Unfortunately, Seaver passed away on August 31, 2020, as a result of complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He was 75 years old at the time of his passing.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 27: Other Mets players who have managed 20+ wins in a season

Dwight Gooden

Gooden recorded 24 wins with the New York Mets in 1985. He joined the team in 1984 and played 11 seasons with the New York outfit.

Gooden won the World Series with the Mets in 1986 and in 2000 with the New York Yankees. He also earned four All-Star honors during his career and was inducted into the Mets' Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jerry Koosman

Koosman managed 21 wins for the Mets in 1976. He spent 12 years with the New York outfit from 1967-1978.

Koosman won the World Series with the Mets in 1969. He also earned two All-Star honors and was inducted into the Hall of Game in 1989.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.