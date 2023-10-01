Which Mets pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1

The New York Mets did not make the playoffs, but they have made it to the Oct. 1 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections has paired them with the ‘300+ career saves’ milestone.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one Mets pitcher who accumulated 300 saves or more during his career.

The number of possible answers are very limited. Only eight former Mets pitchers have accomplished this feat.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1: Which Mets pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career?

The very first name that comes to mind for the ‘Mets - 300+ career saves’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is John Franco. At the time of writing, 43% of players have gone with the Mets Hall of Famer. Franco recorded 424 saves over the course of his 21-year-long illustrious career.

While Franco spent the majority of his career with the Mets (1990-2004), Venezuelan right-hander Francisco Rodriguez only spent three seasons (2009-11) in Queens. However, his 437 career saves qualify him as a valid answer for this intersection.

Just like Rodriguez, Billy Wagner’s time with the Mets wasn’t significantly long. He played for the franchise between 2006 and 09. Overall, he accumulated 422 saves during his 15 years in the majors, making him another good shout for this intersection.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Jeff Reardon - 367 career saves

Randy Myers - 347 career saves

Roberto Hernandez - 326 career saves

Rick Aguilera - 318 career saves

Jason Isringhausen - 300 career saves

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.