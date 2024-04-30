Which Mets players have a 30+ SB season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers April 30, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.

The rest of the grid is made up of two conditions - first, the player in question must have played at least one game professionally in outfield and second, must have at least one 30+ stolen base-season.

If you are struggling, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: April 30, 2024

Players who have played for Brewers and Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson is one of the first names that comes to mind for the Brewers-Blue Jays intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The 2015 AL MVP played four seasons for the Blue Jays. Donaldson spent a few months of the 2023 season with the Brewers before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Hall of Famer Paul Molitor played 15 seasons for the Brewers and three for the Blue Jays. Some other possible answers for this intersection include Tony Fernandez, Devon White and Curtis Granderson.

Brewers players who have played at least 1 game in outfield

Brewers legend Paul Molitor qualifies for this intersection as well. Robin Yount, Ryan Braun and Charlie Moore have all played outfield for the Brewers. Some other possible answers include Geoff Jenkins, Greg Vaughn and Gorman Thomas.

Brewers players with a 30+ SB season

The 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich comes to mind straight away for this intersection.

Yelich stole exactly 30 bases during the 2019 season. Lorenzo Cain also stole 30 bases a year prior. Hernan Perez stole 34 bases in 2016. That same year, Jonathan Villar stole an astonishing 62 bases. Carlos Gomez had back-to-back 30+ SB seasons in 2013 and ‘14, stealing 40 and 34 bases respectively.

Players who have played for Mets and Blue Jays

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson played two seasons for the Mets and one for the Blue Jays.

Speaking of Hall of Famers, Roberto Alomar played two seasons for the Mets and five for the Blue Jays. Some other possible answers include John Olerud, David Cone and Carlos Delgado.

Mets players who have played at least 1 game in outfield

Ed Kranepool, Jose Reyes, Jerry Grote, Mookie Wilson and Darryl Strawberry have all played outfield for the Mets. Some other possible answers include Carlos Beltran, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto.

Mets players with a 30+ SB season

Per Baseball Reference, there are 19 possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Francisco Lindor 31 bases in 2023.

Eric Young stole 38 bases in 2013 and 30 the season after. Jose Reyes has not one, not two, but six 30+ SB seasons. Some other possible answers include David Wright, Rickey Henderson and Lance Johnson.

Players who have played for Orioles and Blue Jays

Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista spent 10 seasons in Toronto. He also had a brief spell with the Orioles in 2004.

Jimmy Key played nine seasons for the Blue Jays and two for the Orioles. Some other possible answers for the Orioles-Blue Jays intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Pat Hentgen, David Wells and Kevin Gausman.

Orioles players who have played at least 1 game in outfield

Eddie Murray, Boog Powell, Brady Anderson, Paul Blair and Adam Jones have all played outfield for the Orioles. Some other possible answers include Bobby Wallace, Rick Dempsey and Trey Mancini.

Orioles players with a 30+ SB season

Brian Roberts had four consecutive 30+ SB seasons between 2006 and ‘09. Roberts stole 36 bases in ‘06, 50 bases in ‘07, 40 in ‘08 and 30 in ‘09.

Cedric Mullins stole 30 bases in 2021 and 34 in ‘22. Jorge Mateo also went back-to-back, stealing 35 bases in ‘22 and 32 in ‘23. Some other possible answers for the final intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include Jonathan Villar, Nate McLouth and Corey Patterson.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

