Which Mets players have been a first round draft pick? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31

The New York Mets are one of the teams featured on the Oct. 31 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of today’s intersections pairs them with the ‘first round draft pick’ distinction.

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has been selected in the first round of a MLB draft by the Mets organization.

"Immaculate Grid 212 #immaculategrid

The number of possible answers to choose from are more than enough. In total, there have been 200 first round draft picks made by the Mets over the decades.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 31: Which Mets players have been a first round draft pick?

One of the first names that comes to mind for the ‘Mets - first round draft pick’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is rising Chicago Cubs rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong.

He was one of the top prospects leading up to the 2020 MLB Draft. He was selected by the Mets in the first round with their 19th overall selection. The following year, the Mets traded PCA to the Cubs in exchange for Javir Baez and Trevor Williams.

Seven-time All Star David Wright is another excellent answer for this intersection. The former third baseman was selected by the Mets during the supplemental round of the 2001 MLB Draft as compensation for Mike Hampton joining the Colorado Rockies in free agency.

Wright made steady progress in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2004. He went on to spend the entirety of his 14-year-long major league career with the Mets.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Darryl Strawberry

Ken Singleton

Brandon Nimmo

Jeromy Burnitz

Gregg Jefferies

Michael Conforto

Lee Mazzilli

Jay Payton

Randy Milligan

Wally Backman

Hubie Brooks

Preston Wilson

Ike Davis

Tim Foli

Terrence Long

Dwight Gooden

Duffy Dyer

Jason Tyner

Kevin Plawecki

Roy Staiger

Tim Leary

Dominic Smith

Jon Matlack

Lastings Milledge

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.