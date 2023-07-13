Which MLB players are competing in the American Century Championship Golf Tournament? Roger Clemens, Jon Lester and more

MLB fans will be treated to a blast from the past, with several former big league stars set to appear at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament. The tournament will see a plethora of stars from across the sports and entertainment worlds competing for glory in Lake Tahoe.

NBC Bay Area @nbcbayarea Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be among a slew of star athletes and other famous faces converging on Lake Tahoe this week for the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. nbcbay.com/pEsNCDu Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be among a slew of star athletes and other famous faces converging on Lake Tahoe this week for the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. nbcbay.com/pEsNCDu https://t.co/ZGIJYuG4GD

"Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be among a slew of star athletes and other famous faces converging on Lake Tahoe this week for the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament." - @nbcbayarea

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This will be the 34th iteration of the American Century Championship Golf Tournament, with the reigning champion Tony Romo set to defend his crown. Regarding the MLB, America's pastime will be well represented with 12 different former players coming together for tournament action which runs from July 14 to July 16.

The former baseball players that will be participating the in the tournament include Roger Clemens, Dexter Fowler, Jon Lester, Derek Lowe, Joe Mauer, Kevin Millar, Mark Mulder, John Smoltz, Shane Victorino, Tim Wakefield, David Wells, and Jayson Werth.

While Mark Mulder may not be the biggest name among the MLB player participating the in the celebrity golf tournament, he has been the most successful. From 2015 to 2017, Mulder had a dynasty going, winning the event three years in a row. The former Oakland Athletics pitcher nearly won his fourth title last year, falling to Tony Romo in the final of last year's event.

Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney Tony Romo has won the American Century Championship in a 3-way playoff over Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski!



It's Romo's 3rd time winning the event. Tony Romo has won the American Century Championship in a 3-way playoff over Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski! It's Romo's 3rd time winning the event. https://t.co/wPHLabNmal

"Tony Romo has won the American Century Championship in a 3-way playoff over Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski! It's Romo's 3rd time winning the event." - @WhatGoingDowney

While Mark Mulder will undoubtedly find himself as one of the favorites to walk away with the 2023 crown, it's unclear if any of the other competing MLB stars will put up much of a fight.

There will be many more star athletes and actors competing at the American Century Championship Golf Tournament

Not only will the 12 aforementioned former MLB stars be participating in the golf tournament, but current and former stars from the NFL, NHL, and NBA will also be joining. There are also a number of entertainers and actors who will be joining, such as Ray Romano, Michael Pena, Miles Teller, and country music star Jake Owen.

CNBC Halftime Report @HalftimeReport Actor and Director Ray Romano joins us at the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament to talk about the writer's strike, streaming, the future of content and much more. Actor and Director Ray Romano joins us at the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament to talk about the writer's strike, streaming, the future of content and much more. https://t.co/Zy4089D1hz

"Actor and Director Ray Romano joins us at the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament to talk about the writer's strike, streaming, the future of content and much more." - @HalftimeReport

Of the current athletes from the various leagues, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Zach Lavine may be the most well-known.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes