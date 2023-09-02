Which MVP have had .300+ AVG in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

The MLB Immaculate Grid of September 2 acknowledged the hitting ability of players as the daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the MVP winners with a .300+ batting average in a season.

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki was the most guessed answer. Suzuio made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2001 and was named the AL MVP in his debut season in the division.

He was named the Rookie of the Year after maintaining a .350 batting average. Suzuki also grabbed the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award that year.

Suzuki's former Yankees teammate and icon Álex Rodríguez also features on this list. A-Rod won the AL MVP award on three occasions while maintaining a .300+ BA in 2005 and 2007.

The 14-time All-Star finished with a career batting average of .295 and a staggering 696 home runs to his name, winning the World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Cody Bellinger: One of the latest players to have accomplished the feat is Cody Bellinger, who features on the list after a phenomenal season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year registered a career-high 47 home runs while maintaining a .305 BA to claim his first and only MVP title in 2019. He also won the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award that season.

MLB Immaculate Grid September 2: Other MVP winners with .300+ BA in a season

Aaron Judge: The reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, is the newest name on the list, who had a record-breaking season with the Yankees in 2022.

The Yankees superstar shattered multiple records last year, smashing 62 homers, the most by any player in the National League. He did so while managing a healthy .311 batting average.

Albert Pujols: An MLB icon and future Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols won the MVP award while maintaining a .300+ BA on three occasions. He did it for the first time in 2005 and repeated it in 2008 and 2009.