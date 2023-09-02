Aaron Judge reached an MLB record for the fastest to 250 home runs as he treated the Yankees fans to a memorable victory against the defending champions, Houston Astros. New York on the road won 6-2 at Minute Maid Park after four dingers from the lineup took the game past the home side.

Aaron Judge's 250th career home run comes in record time after the outfielder made his first full-season debut with the franchise in 2017. The Yanks captain has been leading from the front ever since. Last season he also broke Roger Maris' AL record for most home runs in a season with 62.

In the game against the Astros, the 31-year-old homered in the top of the fifth innings on the very first pitch. Even better for Judge, his solo shot was against 3x Cy Young winner Justin Verlander who has also returned to Houston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Off an 83 mph slider, Judge hit the flyball deep into right field that reached the train tracks over the stands. The 426 ft home run was his 30th of the season. It is quite impressive for the Bombers captain who has missed half of the season due to a toe injury.

Judge reached his 250th home run in 810 games beating Ryan Howard of the Philadelphia Phillies who had achieved the feat in 2010 in a then-record time of 850 games.

Fans were quite jubilant as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge and the Yankees star in an impressive showing

Justin Verlander bore the brunt of a pent-up Yankees lineup that had been itching to fire together for quite some time. The Astros starter conceded four dingers in six innings with six runs on an overall eight hits.

This included debutant Jasson Dominguez reaching a Yanks record for the youngest to hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat.