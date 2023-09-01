Which Nationals pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 1

The Washington Nationals have already fielded some of the game's top pitchers since the franchise was formed in 1969. Led by a talented pitching staff, the club went on to win their first World Series in 2019.

The September 1st Immaculate Grid asks MLB fans to name a former Nationals pitcher, who has recorded 40 or more saves in a single season. The popular game has become an addiction with baseball fans and the latest grid is not an easy one.

Closing out games can be a daunting task and many pitchers don't have what it takes to deal with those high-pressure situations. Recording 40 saves is not an easy achievement. The feat has only been recorded on 174 occasions.

Francisco Rodriguez currently holds the single-season record with 62 saves for the Los Angeles Angels in 2008.

Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera holds the record for most saves all-time with 652.

When it comes to the Nationals, only six players have recorded 40 or more saves in a season.

Which Nationals pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season?

Pitcher Drew Storen of the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dominican reliever Rafael Soriano is the most recent pitcher to achieve this impressive figure. The powerful righty finished with 43 saves during a 2013 season where the Nats finished 86-76.

Drew Storen would have been another acceptable answer. The right-handed pitcher spent six seasons with Washington and played in a total of 355 games. In 2011, he finished with 43 saves. The pitcher recorded 95 total saves in D.C. and is regarded as one of the club's most efficient relievers.

Jeff Reardon was the first reliever in the franchise's history to accomplish the feat back when the team was in Montreal. He recorded 41 saves in 1985.

Chad Cordero holds the Nats record for most saves in a season. No Washington pitcher has topped the 47 saves he recorded in 2005.

For fans that may have been looking for a rare answer, Ugueth Urbina would have been a great choice. The Venezuelan righty recorded 41 saves back in 1999.

Righty John Wetteland rounds out the list. The reliever was a three-time All-Star and had successful stints with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.