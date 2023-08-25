Which Nationals players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 25

August 25's MLB Immaculate Grid entertained Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals fans, as the daily internet puzzle features players to have represented both clubs.

Braves pitcher Brand Hand was the top pick for today's Immaculate Grid. The 33-year-old has represented nine clubs in his career so far, including the Nationals and the Braves.

The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) in 2011. He moved to the San Diego Padres in 2016 and remained with the club for a couple of years before being traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2018.

After a successful stint with the Indians, where he claimed the title of AL saves leader in 2020, Hand was signed by the Nationals on a one-year deal. He was traded to the Braves in the recently concluded trade deadline in exchange for Alec Barger.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 25: Other Nationals and Braves players

Here are some other answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

Adam LaRoche: Hailing from a baseballing family, Adam LaRoche is a former first baseman who represented both clubs during his 12-season-long MLB career.

LaRoche made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2004. He impressed in his three seasons with the Braves, but despite a prolific return in the 2006 season, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007.

Although he returned to the club in 2009, he eventually signed for the Nationals on a two-year deal in 2011. He struck a career-high 33 homers in his second season with the club and was rewarded with the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

Andrés Galarraga: One of the more popular names to have represented both clubs during his MLB career, Andrés Galarraga made his debut with the Washington Nationals (then Montreal Expos) in 1985.

He remained with the club until 1991, winning Gold Glove awards in consecutive seasons, along with a Silver Slugger award. The five-time All-Star represented the Braves over two stints in 1998 and 2000.

Marquis Grissom: Although the former center fielder made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals (then Montreal Expos) in 1989, his most successful years came with the Braves.

The four-time Gold Glove award winner was traded to the Braves due to financial restrictions, a move that saw Grissom win the 1995 World Series with the Braves.