Which Nationals players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 29

Immaculate Grid is a daily baseball quiz game. Through its ties to Baseball Reference, the Grid is one of the most comprehensive ways for fans to see how much they really know about MLB.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple concept. The 3 x 3 Grid features three hints along the x-axis and another three along the y-axis. It is then up to users to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars,

On September 29, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals. Let's take a look at some top names.

Players who have appeared for the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians | MLB Immaculate Grid September 29

Current Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell began made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2017, the 6-foot-4 slugger hit 26 home runs and 90 RBIs, finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. On Christmas Eve 2020, Bell was traded to the Nats, and won a Silver Slugger in 2022 after hitting .266/.362/.422 alongside 17 home runs and 71 RBIs. 2022 also saw him traded to the Padres for Juan Soto. In turn, the Padres again traded Bell to the Guardians in 2023, where he hit 11 home runs and 48 RBIs in 97 contests.

Although best known for his time with the Chicago White Sox, pitcher Lucas Giolito is another viable Grid entry today. Giolito appeared in just six games with the 2016 Nationals before his trade to Chicago. After winning three Cy Young considerations and an All-Star nod during his seven seasons in Chicago, Giolito was traded to the Angels at the 2023 trade deadline. However. after posting a 6.89 ERA in 6 starts, he was placed on waivers. The Guardians claimed the right hander on August 31.

When catcher Yan Gomes took to the field for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, he earned the distinction of becoming the first Brazilian-born player in MLB history. In 2014, his sophomore season with the Indians, Gomes hit .278.313/.472 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. In the 2018 offseason, Gomes was traded to the Nationals, and hit 12 home runs and 43 RBIs as his new team won their first-ever World Series.

Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera began his career with the 2007 Cleveland Indians. After securing a full-time starting role, the Venezuelan broke out in 2009, batting .308/.361/.438 with 6 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. 2011 saw Cabrera hit a career-best 25 home runs, for which he was awarded with a Silver Slugger. At the 2014 trade deadline, Cabrera was traded to the Nats, and hit 5 home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games. After that, Cabrera embarked on a journeyman career that culminated after his 2021 season with the Cincinnati Reds.