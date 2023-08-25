Which Nationals players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

It was a great day to be a Washinton Nationals and Texas Rangers fan as Aug. 25's MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed fans about the players to have represented both clubs during their careers.

Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer was the most obvious pick among the players for today's query due to his recent association with both franchises.

While the eight-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondback in 2008, he claimed major accolades with the Nationals during a seven-year stint from 2015 to 2021.

He led the charts for most strikeouts in the National League for three consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2018, winning the Cy Young Award in 2016 and 2017.

He also holds the joint record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game when he struck out 20 batters in a game for the Nationals in 2016. The future Hall of Famer helped the Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019.

Scherzer was traded to the Rangers at this year's trade deadline by the New York Mets in exchange for exciting prospect Luisangel Acuña.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 25: Other Rangers and Nationals players

Vladimir Guerrero: The former Dominican slugger is another prominent figure to represent both clubs in the Major League during an illustrious career that spanned 16 seasons.

The eight-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals (then Montreal Expos) in 1996, registering 234 home runs in his eight-year stint with the club.

He registered 38 homers in the 1998 season and followed it up with 42 and 44 home runs in the next two seasons. He compiled 30+ homers in five consecutive years with the team, winning three Silver Slugger awards.

Guerrero enjoyed another prolific stint with the Los Angeles Angels from 2004 to 2009 before moving to the Rangers in 2010, where he won his eighth and last Silver Slugger award. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 for his remarkable achievements in the division.

Iván Rodríguez: One of the greatest catchers in MLB history, Iván Rodríguez represented the Rangers for the majority of his glorious career.

The 13-time Gold-Glove award winner started his career with the Rangers in 1992 and remained with the club until 2001. He was a prolific hitter as well, registering 311 home runs and winning eight Silver Slugger awards.

He won the 2003 World Series with the Miami Marlins before returning to the Rangers in 2009, However, his last seasons in the Major League came with the Nationals from 2010 to 2011. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.