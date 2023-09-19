Which Nationals players have also played for the Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. Besides being relatively near to each other, these teams don't have a lot in common. However, it's your job to name one of 108 players who have played for both of these franchises.

Michael Chavis was once a prospect for the Red Sox, and he played in 2019, 2020 and 2021. However, beginning in 2023, he joined the Nationals and was with the team. At the time of writing, just 5% of players had used his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19: Which Nationals players have also played for the Red Sox?

Below are some other players who joined both the Red Sox and Nationals:

Fernando Abad (2013 with WSH, 2016-2017 with BOS)

Marlon Byrd (2005-2006 with WSH, 2012 with BOS)

Adam LaRoche (2011-2014 with WSH, 2009 with BOS)

Pedro Martinez (1994-1997 with WSH, 1998-2004 with BOS)

Kyle Schwarber (both teams in 2021)

Bartolo Colon usually qualifies for a lot of MLB Grid sectors since he played for a lot of different teams. In 2002, he was with the Nationals. In 2008, he was with the Red Sox.

Bartolo Colon played for the Red Sox and Nationals

