Which Nationals players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 25

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One answer on the Aug. 25 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Hall of Famer played for the Washington Nationals during his MLB career.

Interestingly, there are 12 Nationals players who have been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. One of the more prominent players to tick both categories is Ivan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played two seasons with Washington from 2010-2011. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Across 21 seasons in the MLB, Rodriguez racked up 2,844 hits and 311 home runs. He earned 14 All-Star honors and won 13 Golden Glove awards. He also won one World Series title in 2003 with the Florida Marlins.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 25: Other Nationals players who are in the Hall of Fame

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 25

Pedro Martinez

Martinez played for the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) from 1994-1997. The pitcher was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2015.

Across 18 years in the Majors, he racked up a 219–100 record with 3,154 strikeouts. Martinez earned eight All-Star honors and won the World Series in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.

Randy Johnson

Johnson had a two-year stint with the Expos/Nationals from 1988-1989. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Johnson played 22 seasons in the MLB, earning 10 All-Star honors and winning five Cy Young Awards. He also won the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.