Which Nationals players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6

A new series of MLB Immaculate Grid dropped on the internet. One of the questions, in the 187th puzzle, featured Nationals players who have recorded 100+ RBIs in a season. There are only 16 players who have achieved this feat in their career as Nationals players.

Among the few, Vladimir Guerrero stands out, as the former Washington Nationals player managed to record 100+ RBIs in 5 consecutive seasons. From 1998 to 2002, the 9-time All-Star hit 30+ home runs in all 5 seasons with the Washington Nationals, formerly known as Montreal Expos.

Juan Soto

Former Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is the most recent player to pin his name on the list of 100+ RBIs in a season as a Nationals player. The Dominican baseball player currently plays with the San Diego Padres in the Major League.

Soto recorded 110 RBI in the 2019 season when he was just 20. In the same season, Anthony Rendon recorded 126 RBI and since then no Nationals player has made it to the list of achieving this feat.

Ryan Zimmerman

The former baseball infielder played 16 seasons in the Major League. Zimmerman started his professional baseball career in 2005 with the Nationals and played all his major league games with the club.

Zimmerman achieved 100+ RBIs thrice in his career, in 2006, 2009, and 2017. Zimmerman announced his retirement in February 2022

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 6: Other Nationals players who have recorded 100+ RBI in a season

Other notable names include Bryce Harper who achieved the record in 2018. Adam Dunn crossed the 100 RBI mark consecutively in 2009, and 2010.

We mentioned 6 players in the articles, other players who recorded 100+ RBIs in a season with the Nationals are listed below.

Tim Wallach

Ken Singleton

Henry Rodríguez

Al Oliver

Daniel Murphy

Adam LaRoche

Andre Dawson

Gary Carter

Hubie Brooks

Tony Batista