Which Nationals players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

The Washington Nationals are featured on the Aug. 14 MLB Immaculate Grid and one of the intersections pairs them with the ‘200+ hits season’ statistic.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one Nats player who has registered 200 hits or more during a campaign.

This particular intersection could be a little tricky. At the time of writing, only 36% of the participants have managed to answer it in their first attempt, according to Baseball Reference.

Only four names in franchise history have crossed the 200+ hits landmark during a season. This article is here to walk you through those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14: Which Nationals players have recorded 200+ hits in a season?

The Washington Nationals haven’t had a player cross 200 hits in a season since their rechristening in 2005. All four names played for the erstwhile Montreal Expos when they crossed 200+ hits.

The most obvious answer for this intersection is Vladimir Guerrero Sr. The National Baseball Hall of Famer played for four franchises during his legendary fifteen-year long major league career, spending the most time with the Expos. Guerrero Sr. notched 200+ hits during the 1998 and 2002 campaigns.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played eight seasons for the Montreal Expos during his Hall of Fame career

Former second baseman José Vidro is another possible answer. The three-time All-Star registered exactly 200 hits during the 2000 season, also for the Expos.

2006 Gold Glove winner Mark Grudzielanek started his major league career with the Expos, going on to amass 201 hits in 1996, in what was only his second season.

Three-time Silver Slugger Award winner Al Oliver is the final option for the ‘Nats - 200+ hits’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. The former second baseman accumulated 204 hits during the 1982 season.