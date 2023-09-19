Which Nationals players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 19

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle that puts the knowledge of baseball fans to the test.

The 3 x 3 grid follows a relatively simple format. In order to succeed, users must take the six clues into account. Using these clues lined up along the axes, users can populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are most commonly given, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 19, Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Washington Nationals who have swiped more than 30 bases in a season. Let's take a look at some top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 170. Retweet or reply with your score!" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Which players have stolen 30 or more bases for the Washington Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid September 19

In 2016, freshman shortstop Trea Turner hit .342/.370/.567 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases. On account of the spectacular performance, Turner finished second in NL Rookie of the Year Award, narrowly losing out to Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the next four full seasons, Turner would hit the 30-steal mark in every one, with his 43 steals in 2018 leading the league.

Expand Tweet

"Trea Turner - Washington Nationals (17)" - MLB HR Videos

Alfonso Soriano only played one season for the Nationals, coming in 2006. However, despite the short time with the team, the Dominican outfielder hit .277/.351/.560 with 46 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases. The four-time Silver Slugger retired after he played the 2014 season with the New York Yankees.

Infielder CJ Abrams was part of the multi-player deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres last year. In 2023, his first full season as a Nat, Abrams has already stolen 42 bases, placing him third in the NL. With the 22-year old's one-year, $724,000 deal expiring at the end of the season, he could be in line for a big pay day.

Expand Tweet

"CJ Abrams, stolen base. Ump called it out but Nats challenged and got the call overturned" - Nationals Homers

Center fielder Nyjer Morgan stole an exceptional 120 bases during his seven years in MLB. In 2009, he was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Nationals. At the time of the trade, Morgan had 18 steals with the Pirates. After his trade to Washington, he swiped another 24 to finish the 2009 season with 42 total stolen bases.