Which New York Yankees have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are two squares of the MLB Immaculate Grid for today, which means players are going to have to know which players crossed over between the NYC rivals.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are rivals, so they don't trade all that often. Still, over the years of being illustrious franchises, they've had players join both teams.

MLB Immaculate Grid: New York Yankees x New York Mets

Sandy Alomar suited up for both New York Yankees and New York Mets, making him one of the most prominent players to do so. He is joined by:

Yogi Berra

David Cone

Dwight Gooden

Rickey Henderson

Dave Kingman

Al Leiter

Chan Ho Park

Willie Randolph

Darryl Strawberry

Luis Avilan is a more modern example of a player who played for the Yanks and Mets.

So are Anthony Banda, Carlos Beltran, Dellin Betances, Jay Bruce, Robinson Cano, Chris Capuono, Miguel Castro, Bartolo Colon, Neil Walker Todd Frazier, Curtis Granderson, Rich Hill, Darren O'Day, Eduardo Nunez, Gary Sanchez and David Robertson.

Gary Sanchez played for the New York Mets and New York Yankees

As always, check out Baseball Reference, which can filter by teams and tell you every single person who fits the criteria for MLB Immaculate Grid.

