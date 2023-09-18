Which Orioles pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 18

A day after clinching a postseason berth, the Baltimore Orioles have made it to the Sept. 18 MLB Immaculate Grid.

In one of the intersections of today’s puzzle, the O’s have been paired with the ‘20+ win season’ landmark.

"Immaculate Grid 169 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one Orioles pitcher who has notched 20 wins or more during a season.

This intersection can be quite challenging, as only 48% of participants (at the time of writing) have managed to get this right in one go.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18: Which Orioles pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season?

The 1971 season was historic for the Baltimore Orioles in many ways. The ‘71 Orioles produced not one, not two, but four 20-game winners - Dave McNally, Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, and Pat Dobson.

ally registered 21 wins, while Cuellar, Dobson, and Palmer each won 20. In doing so, the quartet matched the record of the 1920 Chicago White Sox - Urban Faber (23 wins), Lefty Williams (22 wins), Ed Cicotte and Dickey Kerr (21 wins each).

Mike Boddicker, to this day, remains the last Oriole to notch a 20-win season. The Orioles Hall of Famer won 20 games during the 1984 season, a year after the club’s World Series-winning campaign.

Scott McGregor spent his entire major league career with the Orioles and played a vital role in their postseason exploits during his tenure. He was instrumental for the ‘83 Orioles in their successful run to the World Series title. During the 1920 season, McGregor won 20 games.

Some other possible answers for the 'Orioles - 20+ win season' intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Steve Stone

Mike Flanagan

Jim Palmer

Wayne Garland

Mike Torrez

Ned Garver

Bobo Newsom

Lefty Stewart

General Crowder

Sam Gray

Urban Shocker

