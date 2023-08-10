Which Orioles players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners are two of the teams featured on the Aug. 10 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Participants aiming for a perfect square will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises, so there’s a few good answers to choose from. It might not be as easy though, as at the time of writing, only 51% players have gotten this intersection correct in one go.

Thankfully, this article is here to guide you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10: Which Orioles players have also played for the Mariners?

Due to recency, Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier is the first name that comes to mind. Frazier spent the 2022 season with the Mariners before signing for the Orioles last offseason.

Nelson Cruz is a great shout for today’s Orioles-Mariners intersection. The 2011 ALCS MVP made the move to Camden Yards in 2014, one year after serving a 50-game suspension for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal.

The seven-time All-Star spent only one season in Baltimore before signing for the Mariners, where he remained until 2018.

Nelson Cruz played only one season for the Baltimore Orioles

Former center fielder Adam Jones is another possible answer. The Mariners selected Jones in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft and handed him his major league debut three years later. However, it was at the Orioles where Jones made a name for himself.

He signed for the Orioles in 2008, going on to spend a decade at the franchise. He earned five All-Star callups, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger Award during his tenure.

Other possible answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Rich Amaral

Robert Andino

John Andreoli

Shawn Armstrong

James Baldwin

Tim Beckham

Erik Bedard

Juan Beníquez

Phil Bradley

Keon Broxton

Eric Byrnes

Welington Castillo

Norm Charlton

Raúl Chávez

Endy Chávez

Steve Clevenger

Todd Cruz

Nelson Cruz

Jack Cust

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who has ever played even a single inning for either franchise.