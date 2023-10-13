Which Orioles players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one choice to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 13 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Baltimore Orioles player has also played for the San Diego Padres. Interestingly, there are 74 players you can choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Nelson Cruz.

Cruz played one season with the Orioles in 2014. He smashed 40 home runs in 159 games for the Baltimore side.

In 2023, Cruz joined the Padres. In his first season with the franchise, he made 49 appearances and hit five home runs. However, he was released by the San Francisco on July 10 and is currently a free agent.

Curz is a seven-time All-Star and has won four Silver Slugger awards during his career. He was also the league's home run leader in 2014.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 13: Other Orioles players who have also played for the Padres

Freddy Galvis

Galvis played one season with the San Diego Padres in 2018. He hit 13 home runs in 162 appearances for them.

In 2021, Galvis joined the Baltimore Orioles on a one-year deal. He hit nine home runs in 72 games for them.

Adam Frazier

Frazier had a year-long stint with the Padres in 2021. He made 58 appearances for them and hit one home run.

In 2023, Fraizer joined the Orioles. He hit 13 home runs in 141 games this campaign and helped Baltimore reach the playoffs. However, the Orioles were eliminated from the postseason by the Texas Rangers in the AL Divisional series.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.