Which Orioles players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new quiz game for baseball fans. In under 150 releases, the online excersize has become an overnight favorite of fans everywhere.

Put on by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid features a 3x3 grid with nine squares to be populated. By taking into account the hints on the x and y axes, users must enter names of relevant MLB stars, past and present.

Among other things, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name stars who have spent time on both the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. While the two teams are geographically close, they have rarely met in recent times. Let's take a look at some of the viable answers for the Aug. 10 Immaculate Grid.

"Immaculate Grid 130. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies | MLB Immaculate Grid August 10

Legendary pitcher Curt Schilling made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles in 1988, and spent the first three seasons of his career there. After a brief stint in Houston, Schilling was traded to the Phillies, where he began as a starter.

In 1992, his first season with the Phillies, he led the league in WHIP and H/9. A two-time innings-pitched leader, and a two-time wins leader, Schilling's divisive persona as well as consistent battling with the media has held Schilling from gaining admittance into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

PHILLIES BELL @PhilliesBell OTD 2013: Curt Schilling is inducted to the #Phillies Wall of Fame. The big righty won 101 of his 216 career victories here over nine of his 20 big-league seasons 1992-2000 during which he produced 1554 of 3116 strikeouts. 3x NL All-Star here and MVP of the 1993 NLCS. @gehrig38 pic.twitter.com/vYDQ0WKo45

Similarly to Schilling, pitcher Jake Arrieta made his debut with the Orioles. A member of the birds between 2010 and 2013, Arrieta was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in 2013, where his career soon took off.

In 2015, Arrieta led the MLB in wins, complete games, shutouts, HR/9 and hits/9 to capture the NL Cy Young winner. The following year, he played a big role in bringing the first World Series victory to Wrigley Field in 108 years. Arrieta pitched with the Phillies from 2018 to 2020, but did not find success that was even comparable to his time in Chicago.

In 1959, outfielder Jackie Brandt won a Gold Glove as a member of the San Francisco Giants. The following season, Brandt was traded to the O's. The best season of his career came in 1961, when he hit .297/.371/.444 with 16 home runs and 72 RBIs. Between 1966 and 1967, Brandt appeared in 98 games for the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring in 1967.

"Jackie Brandt of the 1963 Orioles." - Stirrups Now!

Although known primarly for his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, slugger Jose Bautista is another viable answer for today's Immaculate Grid. The six-time All-Star led the league in home runs twice during his time in Toronto, securing two Silver Sluggers in the process.

Interestingly, the O's and Phillies were the first and last teams of Bautista's career respectively. He appeared in 16 games for the Orioles as a 23-year old in 2004. In 2018, he hit two home runs and six RBIs in 27 games for the Phillies before retiring.