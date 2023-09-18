Which Orioles players have also played for the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18

The Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers meet in one of the intersections of the Sept. 18 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming to solve today’s puzzle will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises, with a total of 240 players proudly donning both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18: Which Orioles players have also played for the Tigers?

Due to recency, one of the first names that comes to mind for the Orioles - Tigers intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is James McCann.

The Orioles catcher began his major league journey with the Tigers in 2014 and stayed in Detroit for five seasons. He had stints with the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before joining the Orioles last offseason.

Tyler Nevin, the son of Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, also qualifies for this intersection. Tyler made his MLB debut with the Orioles on his 24th birthday.

He was designated for assignment in August last year following the arrival of McCann. Tyler went on to join the Tigers during the offseason.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Doyle Alexander

George Archie

Elden Auker

Bill Bailey

Paul Bako

Matt Batts

Gene Bearden

Boom-Boom Beck

Rich Becker

Beau Bell

Johnny Bero

Gerónimo Berroa

Neil Berry

Quintin Berry

Wilson Betemit

Babe Birrer

Lu Blue

George Boehler

Bernie Boland

Dave Boswell

Jim Brideweser

Dick Brown

Fritz Buelow

Jack Burns

Pete Burnside

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.