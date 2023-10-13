Which Orioles players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 13

MLB Immaculate Grid's 194th puzzle surfaced on the internet recently. The 3x3 grid offers 9 questions to the fans, among them one question required fans to name Most Valuable Players in the American League who played for the Baltimore Orioles.

There are only a handful of players who won an MVP award while representing the Orioles in the league. With only 4 players on the list, the last player to win an MVP with the Orioles was in the year 1991.

Cal Ripken Jr.

Ripken Jr. made his MLB debut in the 1981 season and played with the Orioles throughout his Major League Baseball career. Ripken is also among the Orioles players with 3000+ hits in his career. He recorded 431 home runs, with a .276 career batting average.

Soon after his debut, the Orioles lifted the World Series trophy in 1983, and Ripken Jr. was awarded the MVP award in the same season. He is also the only Orioles player who won the MVP twice in his career, winning again in the 1991 season.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 13: Other Orioles players who won an MVP award

Apart from Carl Ripken Jr., the 3 other players to win the award were Boog Powell, Frank Robinson, and Brooks Robinson. These players won the award in the 60's.

Boog Powell

Powell started his major league career in the year 1961 and is a two-time World Series champion. The 4-time All-Star won his MVP award with the Orioles in the year 1970. He represented the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Dodgers apart from the Baltimore Orioles in the league.

Frank Robinson

The Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson debuted in the 1956 season and represented the Orioles from 1966 to 1971. In the very first year with the Orioles, Robinson won his MVP award.