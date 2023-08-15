Which Orioles players have recorded 3000+ hits in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The Baltimore Orioles are in focus on the August 15 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of the intersections in today’s puzzle pairs them with the ‘3000+ career hits’ milestone.

Fans aiming for an ‘immaculate’ score will need to name one Oriole, current or former, who has amassed 3000 hits or more.

"Immaculate Grid 135 #immaculategrid

This can be a tricky intersection, as only three players in Orioles’ franchise history have accumulated 3000+ hits. Thankfully, this article is here to provide you all three names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which Orioles players have recorded 3000+ hits in their career?

When you think of one-club men in baseball, Cal Ripken Jr. should be one of the first names in your mind. He is the most popular choice for this particular intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

The National Baseball Hall of Famer spent his entire two decade-long career with the Orioles (1981-2001) and during that period, collected 3,184 hits.

Legendary first baseman Eddie Murray started his major league journey with the Orioles in 1977, spending twelve seasons with the franchise.

Murray registered 3,255 career hits in total. He returned to the Orioles in 1998 as a bench coach after his retirement.

Four-time All-Star Rafael Palmeiro spent five seasons (1994-1998) with the Orioles during his first spell at the club before returning again in 2004 for a couple more campaigns for one last dance.

Palmeiro finished his career with 2,831 games played - the most by any player to never play in the World Series - and 3,020 career hits.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database which can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.