Which Padres pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 10 edition of the game requires fans to guess which San Diego Padres pitcher has managed to record more than 200 strikeouts in a season.

The most recent player who achieved the feat is Blake Snell.

Snell racked up a whopping 234 strikeouts in the 2023 season while playing for the Padres. It was the third-highest number of strikeouts by a pitcher in a season who played for the San Diego outfit. He was also the ERA leader this season.

Snell played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2016 to 2020 before joining the Padres for the 2021 season. He also won the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 while playing for the Rays.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 10: Other Padres players who have recorded 200+ K in a season

Joe Musgrove

Musgrove joined the San Diego Padres in 2021 and continues to play for them. He recorded an impressive 203 strikeouts in his debut season with the team.

Musgrove was part of the Houston Astros side that won the World Series in 2017.

Kevin Brown

Brown holds the franchise record for the most strikeouts in a season for the Padres. He racked up a whopping 257 strikeouts during the 1988 season, which was the only year that he played with the San Diego team.

Brown also won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.