Which Padres players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24 

The San Diego Padres have had quite a few star hitters in their history, but they have not had a lot of players reach the 100 RBI plateau that used to define good hitters. There have only been 16 such players in their history.

Manny Machado has been one of their most prolific hitters over the last few seasons. Unlike Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr, he has neither missed time or been a recent addition, so he's a safe answer. He met this prompt's requirement in both 2021 (106 RBI) and 2022 (102 RBI). At the time of writing, however, he'd been used by 31% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24: Which Padres players have a 100+ RBI season?

Here is the entire list of Padres who have had 100+ RBIs in a season:

Ken Caminiti • 1996 130

Phil Nevin • 2001 126

Adrián González • 2008 119

Tony Gwynn • 1997 119

Greg Vaughn • 1998 119

Dave Winfield • 1979 118

Joe Carter • 1990 115

Chase Headley • 2012 115

Ryan Klesko • 2001 113

Nate Colbert • 1972 111

Phil Nevin • 2000 107

Manny Machado • 2021 106

Fred McGriff • 1991 106

Phil Nevin • 2004 105

Fred McGriff • 1992 104

Manny Machado • 2022 102

Adrián González • 2010 101

Juan Soto • 2023 101

Adrián González • 2007 100

Matt Kemp • 2015 100

Phil Plantier • 1993 100

Gary Sheffield • 1992 100

There have been plenty of unique answers for this prompt. Machado comes to mind immediately, and he's a common answer. Adrian Gonzalez is more known for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was a prolific hitter for the Padres before that.

Juan Soto has 100 RBI for the Padres

