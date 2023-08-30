Which Padres players have a .300+ batting average in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 150th puzzle on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Today, one grid requires fans to guess which player has played for the San Diego Padres and has more than a .300 career batting average.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of writing, one player who ticks both categories is Robinson Cano.

Cano had a brief stint with the San Diego Padres in 2022. The baseman also has a career batting average of .301.

The 40-year-old is currently a free agent but has eight All-Star honors. Cano has five Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. The baseman won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 30: Other Padres players who have a .300+ batting average in their career

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

Tony Gwynn

Gwynn played 20 seasons with the San Diego Padres from 1982-2001. The infielder ended his career with a .331 batting average.

Gwynn won five Gold Glove awards and seven Silver Slugger awards. He earned 15 All-Star honors and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Sadly, Gwynn passed away on June 16, 2014 aged 54.

Mike Piazza

Piazza played just one season with the Padres in 2006. However, across 16 seasons in the MLB, he racked up 2,127 hits and 427 home runs with a .308 batting average.

Piazza earned 12 All-Star honors and won 10 Silver Slugger awards as well. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.