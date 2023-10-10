Which Padres players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 10 edition of the game requires fans to guess which San Diego Padres player has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays. Interestingly, there are 80 players you can choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is Yangervis Solarte.

Solarte played with the Padres for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. He played 445 games for them and hit 51 home runs.

In 2018, Solarte spent one season with the Blue Jays. He featured in 122 games and hit 18 home runs for the Toronto outfit.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 10: Other Padres players who have also played for the Blue Jays

Orlando Hudson

Hudson played with the Toronto Blue Jays for four seasons from 2002 to 2005. He made 462 appearances for them and hit 35 home runs for them.

In 2011, Hudson joined the San Diego Padres and played two years with them. He hit eight home runs in 154 games for them.

Roberto Alomar

Alomar spent three seasons with the Padres from 1988 to 1990. He featured in 448 games for them and hit 22 home runs.

Alomar played five seasons with the Blue Jays from 1991 to 1995. He racked up 55 home runs in 703 games to help Toronto win two World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to complete the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.