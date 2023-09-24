Which Padres players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. There's not been a lot of crossover with these two franchises, but nevertheless. It is your job today to name one such player who's been on both these teams during their MLB career. There are a total of 143 possible answers.

Several years ago, the Padres traded longtime third baseman Chase Headley to the Yankees. He was first a member of the San Diego team from 2007 to 2013. In 2014, he became a Yankee until 2017. In 2018, he was back with the Padres.

At the time of writing, just 8% of players had used his name in this spot.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24: Which Padres players have also played for the Yankees?

Here are some options for other MLB players who've been on both the Yankees and Padres:

Greg Allen (2020 with SDP, 2023 with NYY)

Matt Carpenter (2022 with NYY, 2023 with SDP)

Ji Man Choi (2017 with NYY, 2023 with SDP)

Rickey Henderson (1996-2001 with SDP, 1985-1989 with NYY)

Longtime Yankees second baseman sort of went on a tour of the MLB before he retired. His last stop was with the Padres in 2022, and was a Yankee from 2005-2013.

Robinson Cano played for the Yankees and Padres

