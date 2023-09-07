Which Padres players have played with the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers, two teams with no real connection. Fortunately, there are 119 players who've been on both teams and you only need to name one.

Starting pitcher Edwin Jackson is a frequent name on the MLB Immaculate Grid. In 2009, he began his first stint with the Tigers. In 2016, he joined the Padres, thus he qualifies. At the time of writing, 17% of people had used his name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7: Which Padres players have played with the Tigers?

Here are some other options for those who have been with the Tigers and Padres:

Ian Kinsler (2019 with SDP, 2014-2017 with DET)

Jake Marisnick (2021 with SDP, 2023 with DET)

Cameron Maybin (2001-2014 with SDP, 2007-2020 with DET)

Gary Sheffield (1992-1993 with SDP, 2007-2008 with DET)

Justin Upton (2015 with SDP, 2016-2017 with DET)

Erick Aybar, who is the uncle of currently embattled shortstop Wander Franco, also did this feat. In 2016, he was with the Padres. The next season, he played for the Tigers and can also be an answer to today's grid. He will probably be pretty rare since he's not a player known for either of these two teams.

Erick Aybar played for both the Padres and Tigers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There's a database which features all 119 players who suited up for the Tigers and Padres. This can help you find the rarest answer and lower your score.