Which Padres players have recorded 2000+ career hits? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 22

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 203rd puzzle on Sunday, Oct. 22. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Sunday, one grid requires fans to guess which San Diego Padres player has recorded more than 2,000 career hits. Interestingly, there are only 21 players to choose from.

One player who fits the bill is Tony Gwynn.

Gwynn played his entire 20-year career in the MLB with the Padres from 1982 to 2001. He holds the franchise record for most hits with 3,141.

Gwynn earned 15 All-Star honors and won five Gold Glove Awards as well as seven Silver Slugger Awards. during his time in San Diego. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Gwynn tragically passed away on June 16, 2014, aged 54.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 22: Other Padres players who have more than 2,000 career hits

Dave Winfield

Winfield played for the San Diego Padres from 1973 to 1980. He finished his MLB career with 3,110 hits and 465 home runs.

Winfield earned 12 All-Star honors and won seven Gold Glove Awards during his time in the Majors. He also won the World Series while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992.

Garry Templeton

Templeton played with the Padres from 1982 to 1991. He finished his MLB career with 2,096 hits and 70 home runs.

Templeton earned three All-Star honors and won two Silver Slugger Awards during his time in the Majors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.