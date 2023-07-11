Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The Philadelphia Phillies are a square on the MLB Immaculate Grid today, as is players with 200 or more hits in a season. The storied franchise has quite a few excellent players that have donned their uniforms, and some of them have reached this illustrious feat.

Getting 200 hits in a season is a tall task, but a lot of historical Philadelphia Phillies have done it. Here's the full list of who qualifies for the MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid: Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season?

The Philadelphia Phillies have more than a few options for players with 200 hits:

Lefty O'Doul • 1929 254

Chuck Klein • 1930 250

Ed Delahanty • 1899 238

Chuck Klein • 1932 226

Billy Hamilton • 1894 225

Chuck Klein • 1933 223

Sam Thompson • 1893 222

Richie Ashburn • 1951 221

Ed Delahanty • 1893 219

Chuck Klein • 1929 219

Richie Ashburn • 1958 215

Dave Cash • 1975 213

Jimmy Rollins • 2007 212

Sam Thompson • 1895 211

Lave Cross • 1894 210

Pete Rose • 1979 208

Pinky Whitney • 1930 207

Dave Cash • 1974 206

Richie Ashburn • 1953 205

Doug Glanville • 1999 204

Chase Utley • 2006 203

Lefty O'Doul • 1930 202

Fresco Thompson • 1929 202

Dick Allen • 1964 201

Billy Hamilton • 1895 201

Ed Delahanty • 1894 200

Ed Delahanty • 1897 200

Elmer Flick • 1900 200

Chick Fullis • 1933 200

Chuck Klein • 1931 200

Pinky Whitney • 1929 200

The Phillies have been around for a long time, so there are a lot of options.

