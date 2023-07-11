Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The Philadelphia Phillies are a square on the MLB Immaculate Grid today, as is players with 200 or more hits in a season. The storied franchise has quite a few excellent players that have donned their uniforms, and some of them have reached this illustrious feat.
Getting 200 hits in a season is a tall task, but a lot of historical Philadelphia Phillies have done it. Here's the full list of who qualifies for the MLB Immaculate Grid.
MLB Immaculate Grid: Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season?
The Philadelphia Phillies have more than a few options for players with 200 hits:
- Lefty O'Doul • 1929 254
- Chuck Klein • 1930 250
- Ed Delahanty • 1899 238
- Chuck Klein • 1932 226
- Billy Hamilton • 1894 225
- Chuck Klein • 1933 223
- Sam Thompson • 1893 222
- Richie Ashburn • 1951 221
- Ed Delahanty • 1893 219
- Chuck Klein • 1929 219
- Richie Ashburn • 1958 215
- Dave Cash • 1975 213
- Jimmy Rollins • 2007 212
- Sam Thompson • 1895 211
- Lave Cross • 1894 210
- Pete Rose • 1979 208
- Pinky Whitney • 1930 207
- Dave Cash • 1974 206
- Richie Ashburn • 1953 205
- Doug Glanville • 1999 204
- Chase Utley • 2006 203
- Lefty O'Doul • 1930 202
- Fresco Thompson • 1929 202
- Dick Allen • 1964 201
- Billy Hamilton • 1895 201
- Ed Delahanty • 1894 200
- Ed Delahanty • 1897 200
- Elmer Flick • 1900 200
- Chick Fullis • 1933 200
- Chuck Klein • 1931 200
- Pinky Whitney • 1929 200
The Phillies have been around for a long time, so there are a lot of options.
