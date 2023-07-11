Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 11, 2023 16:12 GMT
The Philadelphia Phillies are a square on the MLB Immaculate Grid today, as is players with 200 or more hits in a season. The storied franchise has quite a few excellent players that have donned their uniforms, and some of them have reached this illustrious feat.

youtube-cover

Getting 200 hits in a season is a tall task, but a lot of historical Philadelphia Phillies have done it. Here's the full list of who qualifies for the MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid: Which Philadelphia Phillies have 200+ hits in a season?

The Philadelphia Phillies have more than a few options for players with 200 hits:

  • Lefty O'Doul • 1929 254
  • Chuck Klein • 1930 250
  • Ed Delahanty • 1899 238
  • Chuck Klein • 1932 226
  • Billy Hamilton • 1894 225
  • Chuck Klein • 1933 223
  • Sam Thompson • 1893 222
  • Richie Ashburn • 1951 221
  • Ed Delahanty • 1893 219
  • Chuck Klein • 1929 219
  • Richie Ashburn • 1958 215
  • Dave Cash • 1975 213
  • Jimmy Rollins • 2007 212
  • Sam Thompson • 1895 211
  • Lave Cross • 1894 210
  • Pete Rose • 1979 208
  • Pinky Whitney • 1930 207
  • Dave Cash • 1974 206
  • Richie Ashburn • 1953 205
  • Doug Glanville • 1999 204
  • Chase Utley • 2006 203
  • Lefty O'Doul • 1930 202
  • Fresco Thompson • 1929 202
  • Dick Allen • 1964 201
  • Billy Hamilton • 1895 201
  • Ed Delahanty • 1894 200
  • Ed Delahanty • 1897 200
  • Elmer Flick • 1900 200
  • Chick Fullis • 1933 200
  • Chuck Klein • 1931 200
  • Pinky Whitney • 1929 200

The Phillies have been around for a long time, so there are a lot of options.

