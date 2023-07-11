Which Philadelphia Phillies have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11 are here. The rivalry between the Phillies and the Mets is one of the most intense in baseball.
So, it's only fitting that there are players who have played for both teams and have helped add to the history and tradition of this great rivalry.
Check out this list of Philadelphia Phillies players who have also played for the New York Mets to know the answers for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:
Bobby Abreu 2014 1998 - 2006 Bill Almon 1980, 1987 1988 Aaron Altherr 2019 2014 - 2019 Marlon Anderson 2005, 2007 - 2009 1998 - 2002 Richie Ashburn 1962 1948 - 1959 Luis Avilan 2019 2018 Wally Backman 1980 - 1988 1991, 1992 Rod Barajas 2010 2007 Antonio Bastardo 2016 2009 - 2014 Jose Bautista 2018 2018 Pedro Beato 2011, 2012 2017 Dennis Bennett 1967 1962 - 1964 Gary Bennett 2001 1995, 1996, 1998 - 2001 Dan Boitano 1981 1978 Toby Borland 1997 1994 - 1996, 1998 Ricky Bottalico 2004 1994 - 1998, 2001, 2002 Ed Bouchee 1962 1956 - 1960 Larry Bowa 1985 1970 - 1981 Rico Brogna 1994 - 1996 1997 - 2000 Jay Bruce 2016 - 2018 2019, 2020 Marlon Byrd 2013 2002 - 2005, 2014 Paul Byrd 1995, 1996 1998 - 2001 Asdrubal Cabrera 2016 - 2018 2018 Miguel Cairo 2005 2009 Jose Cardenal 1979, 1980 1978, 1979 Don Cardwell 1967 - 1970 1957 - 1960 Ronny Cedeno 2012 2014 Endy Chavez 2006 - 2008 2005 Bruce Chen 2001, 2002 2000, 2001 Choo Choo Coleman 1962, 1963, 1966 1961 Jeff Conine 2007 2006 Dennis Cook 1998 - 2001 1989, 1990, 2001 Tim Corcoran 1986 1983 - 1985 Billy Cowan 1965 1967 Roger Craig 1962, 1963 1966 Kane Davis 2002 2007 Lenny Dykstra 1985 - 1989 1989 - 1996 Tom Edens 1987 1994 Jerad Eickhoff 2021 2015 - 2019 Kevin Elster 1986 - 1992 1995 Nino Espinosa 1974 - 1978 1979 - 1981 Jeurys Familia 2012 - 2021 2022 Chico Fernandez 1963 1957 - 1959 Sid Fernandez 1984 - 1993 1995, 1996 Nelson Figueroa 2008, 2009 2001, 2010 Julio Franco 2006, 2007 1982 Jeff Francoeur 2009, 2010 2015 Dave Gallagher 1992, 1993 1995 Tom Gorman 1982 - 1985 1986 Wayne Graham 1964 1963 Dallas Green 1966 1960 - 1964, 1967 Don Hahn 1971 - 1974 1975 Jack Hamilton 1966, 1967 1962, 1963 Brad Hand 2021 2022 Aaron Harang 2013 2015 Bud Harrelson 1965 - 1977 1978, 1979 Greg Harris 1981 1988, 1989 Richie Hebner 1979 1977, 1978 Heath Hembree 2021 2020 Roberto Hernandez 2005, 2006 2004 Tom Herr 1990, 1991 1989, 1990 Chuck Hiller 1965 - 1967 1967 Jared Hughes 2020 2019 Keith Hughes 1990 1987 Tommy Hunter 2021 - 2023 2018 - 2020 Travis Jankowski 2022 2021 Gregg Jefferies 1987 - 1991 1995 - 1998 Barry Jones 1992 1992 Ricardo Jordan 1997 1996 Ty Kelly 2016 - 2018 2017 Jerry Koosman 1967 - 1978 1984, 1985 Gary Kroll 1964, 1965 1964 John Lannan 2014 2013 Ricky Ledee 2006, 2007 2002 - 2004 Cory Lidle 1997 2004 - 2006 Jim Lindeman 1994 1991, 1992 Phil Linz 1967, 1968 1966, 1967 Aaron Loup 2021 2018 Mike Maddux 1993, 1994 1986 - 1989 Jerry Martin 1984 1974 - 1978 Pedro Martinez 2005 - 2008 2009 Ramon Martinez 2008, 2009 2005 Roger Mason 1994 1993, 1994 John Mayberry 2015 2009 - 2014 Roger McDowell 1985 - 1989 1989 - 1991 Chuck McElroy 1999 1989, 1990 Tug McGraw 1965 - 1967, 1969 - 1974 1975 - 1984 Adonis Medina 2022 2020, 2021 Willie Montanez 1978, 1979 1970 - 1975, 1982 David Newhan 2007 2000, 2001 Abraham Nunez 2008 2006, 2007 Jose Offerman 2005 2005 Ricky Otero 1995 1996, 1997 Chan Ho Park 2007 2009 Yorkis Perez 1997 1998, 1999 Robert Person 1995, 1996 1999 - 2002 Bobby Pfeil 1969 1971 Todd Pratt 1997 - 2001 1992 - 1994, 2001 - 2005 Jason Pridie 2011 2012 Wilson Ramos 2019, 2020 2018 Desi Relaford 2001 1996 - 2000 Ronn Reynolds 1982, 1983, 1985 1986 David Robertson 2023 2019, 2022 Joely Rodriguez 2022 2016, 2017 Darin Ruf 2022 2012 - 2016 Fernando Salas 2016, 2017 2019 Juan Samuel 1989 1983 - 1989 Jose Santiago 2005 2001, 2002 Mac Scarce 1975 1972 - 1974 Jimmie Schaffer 1965 1966, 1967 Dan Schatzeder 1990 1986, 1987 Brian Schneider 2008, 2009 2010 - 2012 Dick Selma 1965 - 1968 1970 - 1973 Bobby Smith 1962 1960, 1961 Charley Smith 1964, 1965 1961 Dennis Springer 2000 1995 John Stearns 1975 - 1984 1974 Kelly Stinnett 1994, 1995, 2006 2003 Dick Stuart 1966 1965 John Sullivan 1967 1968 Noah Syndergaard 2015 - 2019, 2021 2022 Frank Thomas 1962 - 1964 1964, 1965 Michael Tucker 2006 2005 Wayne Twitchell 1979 1971 - 1977 Del Unser 1975, 1976 1973, 1974, 1979 - 1982 Raul Valdes 2010 2012, 2013 Wilson Valdez 2009 2010, 2011 Eric Valent 2004, 2005 2001, 2002 Jason Vargas 2007, 2018, 2019 2019 Billy Wagner 2006 - 2009 2004, 2005 Neil Walker 2016, 2017 2020 Taijuan Walker 2021, 2022 2023 Tyler Walker 2002 2009 Turk Wendell 1997 - 2001 2001, 2003 David West 1988, 1989 1993 - 1996 Mickey Weston 1993 1992 Zack Wheeler 2013, 2014, 2017 - 2019 2020 - 2023 Rick White 2000, 2001 2006 Ty Wigginton 2002 - 2004 2012 Pat Zachry 1977 - 1982 1985 Todd Zeile 2000, 2001, 2004 1996
What is MLB immaculate Grid?
MLB Immaculate Grid is a new baseball-themed quiz that's sure to challenge even the most hardcore baseball fans.
The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, where each cell represents a specific criterion that is directly linked to the realm of
baseball. For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the New York Yankees. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.
Players are given nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.
