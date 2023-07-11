Which Philadelphia Phillies have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11 are here. The rivalry between the Phillies and the Mets is one of the most intense in baseball.

So, it's only fitting that there are players who have played for both teams and have helped add to the history and tradition of this great rivalry.

Check out this list of Philadelphia Phillies players who have also played for the New York Mets to know the answers for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: UltimateMets.com

What is MLB immaculate Grid?

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a new baseball-themed quiz that's sure to challenge even the most hardcore baseball fans.

The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, where each cell represents a specific criterion that is directly linked to the realm of baseball. For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the New York Yankees. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.

Players are given nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.

Poll : 0 votes