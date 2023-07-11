Which Philadelphia Phillies have also played for New York Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 11, 2023 16:08 GMT
MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11 are here. The rivalry between the Phillies and the Mets is one of the most intense in baseball.

So, it's only fitting that there are players who have played for both teams and have helped add to the history and tradition of this great rivalry.

Check out this list of Philadelphia Phillies players who have also played for the New York Mets to know the answers for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

Bobby Abreu20141998 - 2006
Bill Almon1980, 19871988
Aaron Altherr20192014 - 2019
Marlon Anderson2005, 2007 - 20091998 - 2002
Richie Ashburn19621948 - 1959
Luis Avilan20192018
Wally Backman1980 - 19881991, 1992
Rod Barajas20102007
Antonio Bastardo20162009 - 2014
Jose Bautista20182018
Pedro Beato2011, 20122017
Dennis Bennett19671962 - 1964
Gary Bennett20011995, 1996, 1998 - 2001
Dan Boitano19811978
Toby Borland19971994 - 1996, 1998
Ricky Bottalico20041994 - 1998, 2001, 2002
Ed Bouchee19621956 - 1960
Larry Bowa19851970 - 1981
Rico Brogna1994 - 19961997 - 2000
Jay Bruce2016 - 20182019, 2020
Marlon Byrd20132002 - 2005, 2014
Paul Byrd1995, 19961998 - 2001
Asdrubal Cabrera2016 - 20182018
Miguel Cairo20052009
Jose Cardenal1979, 19801978, 1979
Don Cardwell1967 - 19701957 - 1960
Ronny Cedeno20122014
Endy Chavez2006 - 20082005
Bruce Chen2001, 20022000, 2001
Choo Choo Coleman1962, 1963, 19661961
Jeff Conine20072006
Dennis Cook1998 - 20011989, 1990, 2001
Tim Corcoran19861983 - 1985
Billy Cowan19651967
Roger Craig1962, 19631966
Kane Davis20022007
Lenny Dykstra1985 - 19891989 - 1996
Tom Edens19871994
Jerad Eickhoff20212015 - 2019
Kevin Elster1986 - 19921995
Nino Espinosa1974 - 19781979 - 1981
Jeurys Familia2012 - 20212022
Chico Fernandez19631957 - 1959
Sid Fernandez1984 - 19931995, 1996
Nelson Figueroa2008, 20092001, 2010
Julio Franco2006, 20071982
Jeff Francoeur2009, 20102015
Dave Gallagher1992, 19931995
Tom Gorman1982 - 19851986
Wayne Graham19641963
Dallas Green19661960 - 1964, 1967
Don Hahn1971 - 19741975
Jack Hamilton1966, 19671962, 1963
Brad Hand20212022
Aaron Harang20132015
Bud Harrelson1965 - 19771978, 1979
Greg Harris19811988, 1989
Richie Hebner19791977, 1978
Heath Hembree20212020
Roberto Hernandez2005, 20062004
Tom Herr1990, 19911989, 1990
Chuck Hiller1965 - 19671967
Jared Hughes20202019
Keith Hughes19901987
Tommy Hunter2021 - 20232018 - 2020
Travis Jankowski20222021
Gregg Jefferies1987 - 19911995 - 1998
Barry Jones19921992
Ricardo Jordan19971996
Ty Kelly2016 - 20182017
Jerry Koosman1967 - 19781984, 1985
Gary Kroll1964, 19651964
John Lannan20142013
Ricky Ledee2006, 20072002 - 2004
Cory Lidle19972004 - 2006
Jim Lindeman19941991, 1992
Phil Linz1967, 19681966, 1967
Aaron Loup20212018
Mike Maddux1993, 19941986 - 1989
Jerry Martin19841974 - 1978
Pedro Martinez2005 - 20082009
Ramon Martinez2008, 20092005
Roger Mason19941993, 1994
John Mayberry20152009 - 2014
Roger McDowell1985 - 19891989 - 1991
Chuck McElroy19991989, 1990
Tug McGraw1965 - 1967, 1969 - 19741975 - 1984
Adonis Medina20222020, 2021
Willie Montanez1978, 19791970 - 1975, 1982
David Newhan20072000, 2001
Abraham Nunez20082006, 2007
Jose Offerman20052005
Ricky Otero19951996, 1997
Chan Ho Park20072009
Yorkis Perez19971998, 1999
Robert Person1995, 19961999 - 2002
Bobby Pfeil19691971
Todd Pratt1997 - 20011992 - 1994, 2001 - 2005
Jason Pridie20112012
Wilson Ramos2019, 20202018
Desi Relaford20011996 - 2000
Ronn Reynolds1982, 1983, 19851986
David Robertson20232019, 2022
Joely Rodriguez20222016, 2017
Darin Ruf20222012 - 2016
Fernando Salas2016, 20172019
Juan Samuel19891983 - 1989
Jose Santiago20052001, 2002
Mac Scarce19751972 - 1974
Jimmie Schaffer19651966, 1967
Dan Schatzeder19901986, 1987
Brian Schneider2008, 20092010 - 2012
Dick Selma1965 - 19681970 - 1973
Bobby Smith19621960, 1961
Charley Smith1964, 19651961
Dennis Springer20001995
John Stearns1975 - 19841974
Kelly Stinnett1994, 1995, 20062003
Dick Stuart19661965
John Sullivan19671968
Noah Syndergaard2015 - 2019, 20212022
Frank Thomas1962 - 19641964, 1965
Michael Tucker20062005
Wayne Twitchell19791971 - 1977
Del Unser1975, 19761973, 1974, 1979 - 1982
Raul Valdes20102012, 2013
Wilson Valdez20092010, 2011
Eric Valent2004, 20052001, 2002
Jason Vargas2007, 2018, 20192019
Billy Wagner2006 - 20092004, 2005
Neil Walker2016, 20172020
Taijuan Walker2021, 20222023
Tyler Walker20022009
Turk Wendell1997 - 20012001, 2003
David West1988, 19891993 - 1996
Mickey Weston19931992
Zack Wheeler2013, 2014, 2017 - 20192020 - 2023
Rick White2000, 20012006
Ty Wigginton2002 - 20042012
Pat Zachry1977 - 19821985
Todd Zeile2000, 2001, 20041996

Credits: UltimateMets.com

What is MLB immaculate Grid?

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a new baseball-themed quiz that's sure to challenge even the most hardcore baseball fans.

The game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, where each cell represents a specific criterion that is directly linked to the realm of baseball. For example, one cell might ask for a player who won the MVP award while playing for the New York Yankees. Another cell might ask for a player who hit 50 home runs in a season.

Players are given nine guesses to fill out the grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess. The goal is to correctly guess the identities of nine players who perfectly fit the given criteria.

