Which Phillies pitchers have had 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 6

MLB Immaculate Grid is a daily internet game that has become popular among baseball fans across the globe. It tests the player's knowledge of the game, and its teams and players.

The aim of the game is to fill in all nine boxes of the grid with the correct answers based on the clues provided along the sides. The player is given nine guesses to complete the task, hence, there is no room for error.

Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 6 edition of the grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second clue along the vertical plane is the Philadelphia Phillies while the final clue along the horizontal plane is a 200+ strikeout season. Thus, the correct answer is the name of a Phillies player who has managed more than 200 strikeouts in a single season.

While many Phillies pitchers have achieved the feat over the years, the most recent player to do so is Aaron Nola, who last completed the feat in 2022. Nola is the starting pitcher for the Phillies and has completed the feat on three other occasions as well, in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Other names that would also be the correct answer are Curt Schilling, Steve Carlton, Jim Bunning and Zack Wheeler.

MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews



His 2022 numbers:



205 IP

74 ER

29 BB

235 K

3.25 ERA

0.96 WHIP



#RingTheBell No qualified pitcher had a higher fangraphs WAR in 2022 than—Aaron Nola.His 2022 numbers:205 IP74 ER29 BB235 K3.25 ERA0.96 WHIP No qualified pitcher had a higher fangraphs WAR in 2022 than—Aaron Nola.His 2022 numbers:205 IP74 ER29 BB235 K3.25 ERA0.96 WHIP#RingTheBell https://t.co/3sd9sEHiOX

Larry Shenk @ShenkLarry OTD (1989): Phillies retire LHP Steve Carlton’s #32 in pre-game ceremony before 47,277 at Veterans Stadium. Lefty is the greatest pitcher in franchise history. Previously retired numbers included Robin Roberts (36) and Richie Ashburn (1). OTD (1989): Phillies retire LHP Steve Carlton’s #32 in pre-game ceremony before 47,277 at Veterans Stadium. Lefty is the greatest pitcher in franchise history. Previously retired numbers included Robin Roberts (36) and Richie Ashburn (1). #phillies photo 😍⚾️OTD (1989): Phillies retire LHP Steve Carlton’s #32 in pre-game ceremony before 47,277 at Veterans Stadium. Lefty is the greatest pitcher in franchise history. Previously retired numbers included Robin Roberts (36) and Richie Ashburn (1). #phillies photo https://t.co/B64lTpuXcM

Other Philadelphia Phillies players who have achieved a 200+ strikeout season in the MLB

The player with the highest number of strikeouts for the Philadelphia Phillies is Curt Schilling, who managed 319 strikeouts in the 1998 MLB season.

Another big name is Steve Carlton, who completed the feat a total of seven times during the 1970s and 80s for the Phillies. Zack Wheeler is another current pitcher who did it back in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes