Which Phillies players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The Philadelphia Phillies usually have a pretty good team. Every year, they have stars and those stars end up making the All-Star Game. Regardless, every single team gets one every year, so there are plenty of Phillie All-Stars. Your job for the MLB Immaculate Grid is to name some.
Today's best answer comes from a bygone era: the 2000s and 2010s. Then, the Phillies were led by Jimmy Rollins, who made three All-Star games. At the time of writing, just 8% of people chose him for this prompt.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which Phillies players have been All-Stars?
Here are the other examples you can use and when they were an All-Star:
- Craig Kimbrel, 2023
- JT Realmuto, 2021
- Aaron Nola, 2019
- Chase Utley, 2014
- Cole Hamels, 2012
- Ryan Howard, 2009
- Bobby Abreu, 2005
- Curt Schilling, 1998
- John Kruk, 1991
Bryce Harper is perhaps the player that comes to mind most when thinking of Phillies All-Stars. He's a perennial star and a two-time MVP, so it makes sense. He last made it in 2022, but it counts all the same.
If they've been a star in the last few years for the Phillies, like JT Realmuto, Harper, Nola, Zack Wheeler and others, they will qualify here.
The Philadelphia Phillies website has a list of every single All-Star in their history, so you can find the most random All-Star from 1943 and have a pretty rare answer.