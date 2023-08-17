Which Phillies players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The Philadelphia Phillies usually have a pretty good team. Every year, they have stars and those stars end up making the All-Star Game. Regardless, every single team gets one every year, so there are plenty of Phillie All-Stars. Your job for the MLB Immaculate Grid is to name some.

Today's best answer comes from a bygone era: the 2000s and 2010s. Then, the Phillies were led by Jimmy Rollins, who made three All-Star games. At the time of writing, just 8% of people chose him for this prompt.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which Phillies players have been All-Stars?

Here are the other examples you can use and when they were an All-Star:

Craig Kimbrel, 2023

JT Realmuto, 2021

Aaron Nola, 2019

Chase Utley, 2014

Cole Hamels, 2012

Ryan Howard, 2009

Bobby Abreu, 2005

Curt Schilling, 1998

John Kruk, 1991

Bryce Harper is perhaps the player that comes to mind most when thinking of Phillies All-Stars. He's a perennial star and a two-time MVP, so it makes sense. He last made it in 2022, but it counts all the same.

If they've been a star in the last few years for the Phillies, like JT Realmuto, Harper, Nola, Zack Wheeler and others, they will qualify here.

Zack Wheeler was a Phillies All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies website has a list of every single All-Star in their history, so you can find the most random All-Star from 1943 and have a pretty rare answer.