Which Phillies players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants don't have a lot in common, but it's your job to find out which players have been a part of both teams throughout their MLB careers. Today's MLB Immaculate Grid demands it, and there are 258 possible answers.

Andrew McCutchen has been on more than couple of teams in the last few years. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, he was with the Phillies. In 2022, the slugger joined the Giants. At the time of writing, just 8% of people had used his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3: Which Phillies players have also played for the Giants?

Here are some other options for players to suit up for the Phillies and Giants:

Marlon Byrd (2002-2014 with PHI, 2015 with SFG)

Johan Camargo (2022 with PHI, 2023 with SFG)

Sam Coonrod (2021-2022 with PHI, 2019-2020 with SFG)

Jeff Francouer (2015 with PHI, 2013 with SFG)

Erik Kratz (2011-2015 with PHI, 2019 with SFG)

Matt Moore (2021 with PHI, 2016-2017 with SFG)

Hunter Pence (2011-2012 with PHI, 20120-2020 with SFG)

Hunter Pence played for the Phillies and Giants

Hall of Famer Steve Carlton also qualifies here. During the 1972-1986 seasons, he was with the Phillies. In 1986, he joined the Giants, making him a good answer for this prompt.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They can tell you every single player of the 258 who ever played even a single game for both these franchises. That can help lower your rarity score.